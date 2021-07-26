Dr. Brent Roussin to give update on COVID-19 in Manitoba

Chief provincial public health officer Dr. Brent Roussin will give an update on COVID-19 in the province this afternoon as cases in Manitoba continue to decline.

Roussin will speak at a news conference at 12:30 p.m. CT.

There were 30 new cases in Manitoba on Sunday and one more person had died from the virus, according to the province's online dashboard.

As of Sunday, Manitoba's five-day test positivity rate was 3.2 per cent, down slightly from 3.3 on Saturday, according to the dashboard.

The province is no longer issuing COVID-19 news releases on weekends, which means updates on Saturdays and Sundays come from Manitoba's online dashboards.

Those data portals offer less information than what's typically included in a news release. For example, they do not provide any information on the age or health region of people who died from the illness.

Those and other details are expected to be revealed in the province's next news release on Monday.

As of Sunday, 78.6 per cent of Manitobans aged 12 and up had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, while 66 per cent had two doses.

The province's next vaccination target for reopening is to get 80 per cent of eligible Manitobans their first dose and 75 per cent their second by the September long weekend.