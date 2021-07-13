Manitoba public health officials announced 25 new COVID-19 cases and one death on Tuesday.

This is the second day in a row when the province has reported a daily case count that has not been seen since before the second wave of the pandemic.

On Monday, Manitoba health officials reported just 31 cases, which was the lowest daily COVID-19 case count since Sept. 22, when the province reported 24 new cases.

The death reported Tuesday was a man in his 40s from the Winnipeg health region. It was linked to the B.1.1.7 or alpha variant of concern.

The five-day test positivity rate in Manitoba dropped to 4.5 per cent, down from five per cent the day before.

There were 972 COVID-19 tests completed Monday.

There are now 133 Manitobans hospitalized with COVID-19, with 34 in intensive care.

There are still two Manitoba patients in intensive care units outside the province, both in Ontario.