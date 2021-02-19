Update coming on COVID-19 cases in Manitoba

Dr. Jazz Atwal, deputy chief provincial public health officer, will give an update on COVID-19 in Manitoba this afternoon.

CBC News will livestream the 12:30 p.m. news conference here and on social media.

Manitoba reported 139 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, the highest jump the province has seen in weeks.

More than half of Thursday's new cases (75) were reported the Northern Health Region, and just over one-third (52) were in Winnipeg, the province said in a news release.

The rest of the new cases were spread out among the Interlake-Eastern health region (five), the Southern Health region (four) and the Prairie Mountain Health region (three).

Manitoba's five-day COVID-19 test positivity rate also rose to six per cent from 5.9 on Wednesday, while Winnipeg's rose to 4.4 per cent from 4.3.

On Thursday it was also announced that Manitobans will now be able to access and print out proof they've been vaccinated against COVID-19.

Records will be available online to those with a valid Manitoba Health card and a personal email address using the same Shared Health online portal used to see COVID-19 test results, Health Minister Heather Stefanson said in a news release.

That data will show which vaccine they got and when, the news release said.