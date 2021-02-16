Skip to Main Content
Manitoba COVID-19 update coming after Louis Riel Day holiday

Manitoba's top doctor will give an update on COVID-19 in the province this afternoon, the first update since Sunday because of the Louis Riel Day holiday. 

Chief Provincial Public Health Officer Dr. Brent Roussin will speak at 12:30 p.m. CT

Dr. Brent Roussin, Manitoba's chief public health officer, speaks during a COVID-19 briefing at the Manitoba Legislative Building in Winnipeg. (David Lipnowski/The Canadian Press)

Dr. Brent Roussin will speak at a news conference scheduled for 12:30 p.m. 

Due to the holiday, the Manitoba government did not release a COVID-19 bulletin Monday.

The data will be included in Tuesday's update, the province said in a news release Sunday.

The province announced Sunday that there were 80 new COVID-19 cases and five more people had died after contracting the illness.

Most of those cases — 44 — were in the Northern Health Region, the government said in a news release. 

The province's five-day test positivity rate rose to 5.2 per cent on Sunday, up from five on Saturday. In Winnipeg, the rate is now 3.9 per cent, up from 3.8.

