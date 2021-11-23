Private company provides COVID-19 tests at Winnipeg airport with some same-day results

People passing through the Winnipeg airport will now be able to fulfil COVID-19 testing requirements for travel in a convenient location.

A Canadian medical research and biotech company CardiAI opened at Winnipeg's Richardson International Airport on Monday to offer PCR, antibody and rapid antigen tests, the Winnipeg Airports Authority said in a news release.

The company will have some same-day results available, and will be open for walk-ins as well as scheduled appointments.

The testing facility is inside the terminal on the departures level at the far east end past the airline check-in counters.

CardiAI will be open seven days a week inside the terminal between 3:30 a.m. and 2:00 p.m. for rapid antigen testing for $59 per test plus tax. Monday to Friday, the company offers PCR testing at $149 per test, plus tax.

More information can be found on the CardiAI website.

At the end of the month, fully vaccinated Canadians taking short trips abroad will no longer need proof of a negative COVID-19 test to return home, the federal government said last week.

Ottawa said the test exemption will apply to fully vaccinated Canadians and permanent residents, as well as accompanying unvaccinated children under the age of 12, who depart and re-enter Canada within 72 hours. The rule will also apply to those who can't be vaccinated for medical reasons.

However, Canadians returning from longer trips and foreign travellers entering Canada will still have to show proof of a negative molecular test taken within 72 hours of their departing flight or planned arrival at the land border.

Molecular tests — such as the popular PCR test — can range from $150 to $300, making travelling abroad cost-prohibitive for some people.