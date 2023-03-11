COVID-19 activity increases in Manitoba, but influenza, RSV rates remain steadily low

Test positivity, hospitalizations and cases of COVID-19 are up in Manitoba, while the rates of influenza and RSV continue to remain stable, according to the latest weekly provincial data.

There were 75 people sent to hospital with COVID-19 during the week of Feb. 26-Mar. 4, which is an increase of 19 from the week prior, according to the latest report from public health , released Friday.

The COVID-19 test positivity rate jumped to 14.2 per cent, from 12.6 per cent the previous week.

There were also 150 new COVID-19 cases reported in that week. That's an increase from the week prior, which saw 126 new cases, the report said.

COVID-19 intensive care unit admissions decreased minimally to eight, compared with nine during the week of Feb. 19-25.

The overall number of COVID-19 deaths is two in the latest report, down from four the week before.

While no outbreaks of the virus were reported in the week prior, there were two outbreaks at long-term care facilities in the latest report.

Wastewater surveillance data that goes up to late February found steadily low levels of COVID-19 in Winnipeg and Brandon when compared to last fall, but the latest report found increased levels of the virus compared to early February.

Influenza

Test positivity rates of influenza were not provided in the report. Two cases of influenza A and one of influenza B were found, but the report says only irregular laboratory confirmed cases were discovered during the latest reporting window.

There were 20 influenza-related hospital admissions and one death added to the overall counts in the latest report, which says no deaths, hospitalizations or admissions were made to the intensive care unit recently.

Overall rates of influenza this season were off to an early start but have now decreased earlier than they usually do, the report said, and the current rate of influenza in the province is comparable to what is typically seen in late spring and early summer.

The test positivity for influenza was 0.1 per cent the week of Feb. 19-25 compared with 0.2 per cent the week prior.

RSV

Test positivity and cases of RSV were also not provided in the latest report, which says activity of the virus has been similar to the previous week.

There were 56 detected cases of the virus in the previous week's report, as well as a test positivity rate of 5.7 per cent.

