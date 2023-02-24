Manitoba COVID-19, influenza hospitalizations remain stable, while rates of RSV decline

The number of Manitobans being hospitalized with COVID-19 and influenza has held relatively stable, as has the rate for RSV, according to the latest weekly provincial data.

There were 36 people sent to hospital with COVID-19 during the week of Feb. 12-18 — the same number as the week prior, according to the latest report from public health, released Friday.

COVID-19 intensive care unit admissions decreased slightly to three, compared with five during the week of Feb. 5-11.

The total number of COVID-19 deaths is up by four in the latest report, compared to an increase of 17 the week before.

The report also says a total of 90 COVID-19 cases were detected in the latest reporting week, compared with 108 the week before.

However, those numbers are considered to be a significant undercount, since the province only reports cases confirmed through PCR testing, which is limited.

There were also two long-term care facility outbreaks declared between Feb. 12-18, compared with four a week prior.

The COVID-19 test positivity rate dipped to 10.2 per cent, from 11.2 per cent the previous week.

Wastewater surveillance suggested COVID-19 activity in Winnipeg and Brandon was holding steady at lower levels as of Feb. 16 at all sites except the Winnipeg North End site, which saw an above-average spike.

Influenza

Test positivity rates for influenza A, the most common strain circulating in Manitoba this year, dropped slightly to 0.2 per cent the week of Feb. 12-18 compared with 0.5 per cent the week prior.

There was one positive case of influenza A, down from five the week before.

There were no flu-related hospitalizations or deaths during the reporting week.

RSV

The rate of respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV, continues a weeks-long decline.

There were 61 positive cases of RSV detected, compared with 64 one week earlier. By way of comparison, there were 164 RSV cases during the first week of 2023.

Test positivity rates for RSV increased slightly to five per cent the week of Feb. 12-18, from 4.8 per cent the previous week.