Some Manitoba faith leaders welcome new COVID-19 restrictions, others say they're divisive

As new COVID-19 restrictions come into effect for faith-based organizations, some are pushing back, while other faith leaders say they've already been requiring or encouraging only fully vaccinated people to attend their services.

Under the new rules, a place of worship will have to choose between checking immunization cards or restricting in-person attendance to 33 per cent capacity.

At the Hindu Temple and Dr. Raj Pandey Hindu Centre on St. Anne's Road, which is expecting hundreds of people to attend services during the nine-day long Navratri festival this month, they've chosen the first option.

Jay Jeyanthan, the temple's chair, says they want to keep people safe if a large number of people attend.

"It is safe for others and the people attending are more comfortable with this," he said.

Rabbi Kliel Rose of Winnipeg's Congregation Etz Chayim says they haven't returned to weekly in-person services since the pandemic began and have only been doing them online due to safety concerns.

However, for special occasions like bar/bat mitzvahs or Jewish holidays, they have been requiring proof of vaccination in order to enter the synagogue, he said.

Rose says he feels a sense of duty to keep his congregation safe.

"The last thing I want to do is have someone come and attend a worship service … and have somebody be infected. That's one of my biggest nightmares," he said.

"I don't want us, who are trying to be there to meet people's spiritual needs, to be a place where such a result is likely to happen."

Rules unfair, some argue

Not all faith leaders agree with this approach, however. Both the Archbishop of St. Boniface and Archbishop of Winnipeg have penned letters to provincial officials asking for a moratorium on restrictions for faith groups.

The letters say while they have been encouraging congregants to get vaccinated, they don't see how they could ask for proof of vaccination in order to attend church.

"To limit congregation based on a free decision of conscience, even though perhaps misinformed, is not a helpful situation," wrote Richard Gagnon, Archbishop of Winnipeg.

Pastor Riley Toews with Grace Covenant Church in Altona says he doesn't think churches should be asking their congregation about their medical information. He says he has been encouraging his congregation to remain united through their faith regardless of vaccination status.

"We've tried very hard to promote … that we must be one in Christ. And so regardless of somebody's vaccination status, that is not something that we are going to allow to divide us," he said.

Grace Covenant Church is one of the churches involved in a court challenge to Manitoba's COVID-19 restrictions.

Toews says he thinks the restrictions put faith leaders in an difficult position where they have to deny people a place to worship if they won't get vaccinated.

"The state is putting churches in such a tough spot to say you must require certain people to go against their consciences simply to be able to worship, and that is that is an extremely difficult place for many churches to be," he said.

Difficult choice

At Winnipeg's Sherwood Park Lutheran Church, Rev. Erik Parker says the church's leadership has been having some difficult conversations about how to approach the vaccination issue.

"We really found ourselves sort of in a place where some might be unwelcome, and we thought, well we can't say that people can't come. But then we also heard from people saying if there are unvaccinated people who attend, I'm not coming," he said.

He says they don't want to turn people away, but ultimately came to the conclusion that safety is more important.

"We realize there's no choice where everyone would feel like they're welcome," he said.

"So knowing that there's no choice where everyone feels welcome, we are erring on the side of everyone being the most safe, and so we are encouraging people to be vaccinated."

Parker said they haven't been asking for vaccine cards yet, and don't plan to since they haven't been hitting 33 per cent capacity anyway. But Parker says they would be willing to check vaccine cards if a larger number of people came to a service.

Idris Knapp, executive director of Winnipeg Central Mosque, also says they don't plan on checking for vaccination status at this point because they haven't been seen as many people since the pandemic began anyway.

The mosque has capacity for up to 600 people, but at most has seen 150 at a time, he said.

The mosque also has people coming in and out at various times of the day for prayers, so the logistics of having to check cards at the entrance would also be difficult, he said.

"So until we start having programs or larger crowds coming through, we're going to stay with this," he said.