Canada's new process for quarantine exemption for compassionate reasons 'painful, frustrating,' family says

A man fighting through layers of red tape to visit his dying brother says a new federal application process for compassionate visits has been anything but compassionate.

The clock is ticking on Dean McDonald's life. McDonald has terminal cancer and has a medically assisted death scheduled in Winnipeg on Oct. 20.

His older brother Chris has been waiting for a week to find out if he'll get to say goodbye.

"I haven't seen my brother in five years, and I've been able to talk to him on the phone, but it's really not enough," Chris said.

Chris is a Canada-U.S. dual citizen living in California. With the COVID-19 border restrictions, Chris couldn't come to Canada without self-isolating.

But that changed last week, when the Canadian government began to allow foreign nationals to cross the border for compassionate reasons.

More importantly for Chris, the new rules allow someone to temporarily break the 14-day quarantine to visit or support someone who is terminally ill, or attend their funeral, provided they have no symptoms.

When you're talking about somebody who's dying, the calendar is not that flexible. They can't wait for the government bureaucracy. - Chris McDonald

"These situations include being with someone you love to say goodbye," Canada's Health Minister Patty Hadju said during the announcement Oct. 2.

"We often hear tragic stories from across the country. Stories of families who can't be together when they need each other the most," she said.

Applications were open on Oct. 8, and a day later, Chris submitted the online form that included written support from his brother's palliative care nurse and Dean's wife that would allow Chris to visit his dying brother at home.

Chris flew to Winnipeg and began self-isolating at a family cottage on Lake Winnipeg while he waited for approval.

"I was waiting patiently at first, but then I started to call various [federal government] numbers and would never get an answer," he said.

A week after applying and countless calls to the federal government later, Chris still had no answer.

Three layers of bureaucracy

Chris did hear from Manitoba health officials, who explained to him that while he met the provincial requirements to visit his brother, he would still need the go-ahead from the federal officials.

Manitoba health officials told him they didn't even know who to contact at the federal level on his behalf.

"I was surprised that even the provincial government is having a hard time finding who to talk to about this. That was the shocker for me," Chris said.

Hours after CBC News contacted the federal government's health department on Oct. 15, Chris got a phone call that he had been approved.

But it might be too late. Just one day earlier, his brother's condition deteriorated and he was rushed from his home to the palliative care wing at Riverview Health Centre in Winnipeg.

"It's been very painful, very frustrating and heart wrenching. I've tried to follow all the rules, and I understand this is a new law, but there are just too many holes in it," Chris said.

Chris' fight to visit his terminally ill brother Dean has gotten even more complicated after Dean was admitted to hospital on Oct 14. Even after getting approval from the federal and provincial government, he now needs the hospital to authorize his visit. (Trevor Brine/CBC)

Even though he's now been given the go-ahead from the federal and provincial authorities, Chris said he's been told he needs to get authorization from the hospital.

A nurse on the palliative care ward initially refused his request, but he plans to go to hospital administration.

CBC News asked if the federal government has any plan to speed up time-sensitive applications, but did not receive a response. CBC also did not hear back from provincial health officials.

Bureaucracy blocks man's bid to see dying brother 2:14 Time is running out for Chris McDonald to receive clearance from the authorities to see his dying brother Dean. 2:14

In an email, a spokesperson for the Public Health Agency of Canada said it could take up to seven business days to get approval.

All the while, Chris says his brother is running out of time.

"They [have] to have an understanding that when you're talking about somebody who's dying, the calendar is not that flexible."

"They can't wait for the government bureaucracy."