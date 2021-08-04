Manitoba to begin easing COVID-19 restrictions next week, premier says

Manitoba is planning to relax COVID-19 restrictions once the current public health orders expire next week, Premier Heather Stefanson said at a Wednesday news conference.

New rules will come into effect starting Tuesday, Feb. 8, and will allow for larger private gatherings and will allow for higher capacity in public spaces for people who are fully vaccinated, a news release from the province said.

Among the changes, indoor gatherings on private property will be allowed up to 25 people in addition to household members — up from the current 10 — provided everyone 12 and older is vaccinated.

If anyone over 12 is not vaccinated, the limit will be household members plus 10 — up from the current five.

As well, the province is lifting the 250-person maximum capacity for most venues, including professional sports or performing arts events, but keeping vaccination requirements for attendees.

Venues will still be limited to a maximum 50 per cent capacity.

Spectator capacity for indoor sports and recreation events — including dance, theatre and music schools — will also be allowed at up to 50 per cent, without a 250-person maximum.

Sports tournaments, which are not allowed under current rules, will be allowed again as of next week.

In addition, liquor sales will be allowed at restaurants and lounges until midnight, compared to the current 10 p.m. cutoff.

These new restrictions will be in place until at least Feb. 22, after which the province may loosen restrictions further, Stefanson said.

The hope is that the province can implement a gradual loosening of capacity restrictions and other rules by this spring, she said.

Though transmission of the coronavirus and hospitalizations in the province are still high, there are some indicators Manitoba is heading in the right direction, said Chief Provincial Public Health Officer Dr. Brent Roussin.

"We are getting a better understanding of where we are in this wave," he said.

Premier Heather Stefanson and Dr. Brent Roussin will give an update on public health orders in Manitoba this afternoon and are expected to talk about the province's reopening plan.

The premier and chief public health officer are scheduled to speak at a news conference at 12:30 p.m. CBC News will live stream it here and on social media.

The current public health orders are set to expire on Feb. 8, after the province extended the rules set Dec. 21 in response to the rapid spread of the Omicron variant.

When the extension was announced on Friday, Health Minister Audrey Gordon said Manitobans could expect more information this week about the province's plans, including an outline of how the province will reopen.

The aim is to get Manitoba back to a state of normalcy, or a new normal, that allows people to gather without limits, travel, go to restaurants and take in the many festivals in the province, Gordon said.

Manitoba has seen a rapid rise in hospitalizations since December, with more people in hospital with COVID-19 in recent weeks than ever before.

On Tuesday, there were 737 COVID-19 patients in hospital, an increase of two from what was a record-setting number on Monday. That means more than half of the roughly 1,300 hospital patients in Manitoba have COVID-19.

Despite evidence suggesting the Omicron variant is milder that previous variants, January was one of the deadliest months of pandemic in Manitoba, with 170 people losing their lives after contracting the virus.

But officials said in a news release last week that the latest provincial data suggests severe outcomes from the spread of the Omicron variant may have peaked.