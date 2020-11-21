Gift cards, prepaid credit cards and newspapers now deemed essential in Manitoba

A day after the toughest public health restrictions since the start of the pandemic came into effect in Manitoba, the province announced it will make some amendments to allow the sale of gift cards, prepaid credit cards and newspapers.

The new health orders forbid people from having any visitors inside their home, with few exceptions, and prohibit in-person sales of non-essential products and services.

Just after midnight on Sunday, though, Manitobans will be allowed to buy the new items deemed essential, the province announced in a news release on Saturday afternoon.

In addition, the province announced five more remote communities can sell essential and non-essential items at the same time. The list now includes Sapotaweyak, Berens River, Poplar River, Little Grand Rapids and Pauingassi in addition to Thompson, Flin Flon and The Pas.

The new health orders aim to slow the spread of COVID-19 infections by limiting opportunities for Manitobans to interact with each other.

These restrictions will remain in place until at least Dec. 11.