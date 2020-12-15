$83K in fines handed out last week for violating Manitoba public health order

A total of 48 tickets, amounting to $83,146 in fines, were handed out in Manitoba last week to individuals and businesses accused of violating public health orders intended to curb the spread of COVID-19.

"Enforcement efforts are beginning to pay off," the province said in a news release Tuesday, noting that while 5,764 calls were received for the week of Dec. 7 to 13, only 48 tickets were handed out.

Those included:

Seven $5,000 tickets to businesses for various offences.

36 $1,296 tickets to individuals for various offences.

Five $298 tickets for failure to wear a mask in indoor public places.

The Church of God in Sarto saw $1,296 tickets given to five individuals, which totalled $6,480 in fines issued to the church connected to its weekend services, the province's news release said.

Fines have previously been given out at the church south of Steinbach, which has held services that contravene public health orders.

Over $761,000 in fines from 497 tickets issued has been handed out to individuals and businesses since enforcement efforts bean in April, according to the province. There were also 1,207 warnings given.

In its release, the province reminded Manitobans that over the holiday season, private gatherings are still restricted, and public health orders will remain in place, and enforcement will continue.

"Officials advise that most business and individuals are supportive of current public health orders to protect Manitobans from the spread of COVID-19, while some require additional education and enforcement," the release said.

About 3,300 personnel across various agencies are empowered to enforce public health orders, the province said, including RCMP, law enforcement agencies, provincial employees and municipal partners such as the City of Winnipeg.