Pimicikamak Cree Nation remains under lockdown, although COVID-19 numbers improving

The chief of a northern Manitoba First Nation says the community will remain under strict lockdown, even though there are only six active cases of COVID-19 as of Sunday.

Chief David Monias of Pimicikamak First Nation says the community of 8,600 about 530 kilometres north of Winnipeg has seen spikes of COVID-19 since the pandemic started.

Now that the latest spike is starting to flatten, Monias says he's not taking any chances, because crowded housing continues to pose a problem that could prove deadly if unchecked.

"We had 25 people living in a home. There was one contact who had a positive case, and he infected 21 of those family members because they only had one washroom — and it's only a four bedroom," Monias said.

Leaders there have set up strict lockdown measures for months, including a perimeter to make sure no one comes or goes unless it's essential.

The entire community was divided into five sections and each section has designated shopping times to reduce crowds.

WATCH | Elders receive the first dose of the Moderna vaccine at Pimicikamak Cree Nation

Moderna vaccine arives in Pimicikamak Cree Nation CBC News Manitoba Video 0:45 The first dose of the Moderna vaccine is administered at Pimicikamak Cree Nation to Coun. Mervin Garrick. 0:45

Monias says leadership is doing all it can to ensure the community's safety, and that includes vaccinations.

So far, 200 elders have received their first dose of the Moderna vaccine. He hopes the second doses will arrive by the end of the month.

He also says his members are on the list to travel to Thompson's vaccine supersite when the age-based rollout begins to get the shots in the northern city.

"We're first in line to take our people there by plane and also by bus. But we're also getting Moderna on the side as well as a First Nation, so we'll have two different options," he said.