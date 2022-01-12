Manitoba sticks with 8-week interval between COVID-19 shots for kids 5-11

Manitoba is continuing to recommend that children age five to 11 wait eight weeks between their first and second doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, following the advice of experts.

When vaccinations for that age group started in November, public health officials said with the exception of kids living on First Nations, most children should wait two months between doses for maximum immunity.

Then the highly contagious Omicron variant ripped through the province, sending case counts soaring and leaving parents wondering if their kids should get second doses sooner.

Last week, Dr. Joss Reimer, the medical lead of the vaccine implementation task force, said the province would wait to hear from the National Advisory Committee on Immunization, as well as the Manitoba Pediatric Vaccine Advisory Committee.

On Wednesday, the province said in a news release that both organizations continue to advise an eight-week wait between doses.

Provincial clinics, doctor's offices, pharmacies, community clinics and public health will continue to recommend this time frame.

However, in some circumstances it may be possible to shorten the time between first and second doses for this age group to as little as 21 days.

Parents can discuss concerns with their family doctor or pediatrician to determine next steps for those who want an early second dose.

As of Wednesday, just over half of all children in the five to 11 age group have gotten their first dose, for a total of 63,247.