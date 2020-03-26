Manitoba public health chief, health minister to give update on COVID-19

Manitoba's chief public health officer and health minister will give the latest update on pandemic numbers in the province at 1 p.m. CT.

The news conference will be live streamed here and on Facebook, Twitter and CBC Gem.

As of Sunday, Manitoba had 182 active cases of COVID-19, including 51 cases announced over the weekend.

There have now been 542 cases of the illness detected in Manitoba since the pandemic began. Eight people have died and 352 have recovered in the province.