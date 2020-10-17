Skip to Main Content
COVID-19 outbreak declared at St. Boniface Hospital after 2 patients contract illness
A letter to staff and physicians says a "cluster" of COVID-19 cases connected to a unit at the Winnipeg hospital was recently identified, prompting the testing of all contacts who were potentially exposed between Oct. 5 and Oct. 16. 

Letter to staff, physicians says patients would have caught virus within hospital

A COVID-19 outbreak has been declared at St. Boniface Hospital after two patients tested positive for the illness. (Trevor Brine/CBC)

An outbreak has been declared at Winnipeg's St. Boniface Hospital after two patients contracted COVID-19 within hospital. 

A letter to staff and physicians Friday, which CBC obtained a copy of, says a "cluster" of COVID-19 cases connected to the E6 unit was recently identified, prompting the testing of all contacts who were potentially exposed between Oct. 5 and Oct. 16. 

That unit is now closed to admissions and visitation is restricted, though the hospital remains open. 

"The hospital is safe for patients and other approved visitors/essential designated support persons," says the internal letter.

CBC News has reached out to the province and St. Boniface Hospital for comment. 

