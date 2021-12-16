Manitoba hits highest daily COVID-19 count since June with 218 cases, 2 deaths

Manitoba reports 218 new COVID-19 cases and two deaths on Thursday on the province's coronavirus data dashboard.

That is the highest daily count in six months — since June 12, when it was 294.

The seven-day average daily case count in Manitoba is now 181, which is yet another high for the fourth wave.

Nearly half the new cases are in the Winnipeg health region, with 108.

The Southern Health region has 36, the Northern Health Region has 34, Prairie Mountain Health region has 23 and the Interlake-Eastern Health region has 17.

The latest deaths are from the Northern and Interlake-Eastern health regions, each with one. The total number of deaths in Manitoba since the pandemic started is now 1,359.

More specific information about the latest deaths — sex, age, links to outbreaks or virus variants — is not yet available. The Manitoba government no longer holds news conferences or sends news releases on Thursdays to update case numbers, although some figures are available online.

(Government of Manitoba)

The five-day test positivity rate in the province continues to climb, now at 6.6 per cent, which is up from 6.2 on Wednesday. There is no update on the rate for Winnipeg, which was 4.4 per cent on Wednesday.

Of the cases reported Tuesday, 80 (37 per cent) are in people who were not vaccinated against COVID-19 and 17 (eight per cent) were in people who were partly vaccinated. The other 121 (56 per cent) are in fully vaccinated people.

However, when it comes to severity of symptoms, the caseload shifts toward those who are unvaccinated.

Among people hospitalized with active COVID-19, 61 per cent are unvaccinated and 34 per cent are fully vaccinated.

And among patients being treated for active COVID-19 in intensive care, 91 per cent (21) are unvaccinated, four per cent (one) are partly vaccinated and four per cent (one) are fully vaccinated.