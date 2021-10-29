Manitoba posts 141 new COVID-19 cases, 2 more deaths

Manitoba reports 141 new COVID-19 cases and two deaths on the provincial government's online data portal on Friday.

The seven-day average number of new cases jumped to 113 — its highest mark since it was 115 on June 24.

Of the new cases, 83 were in the Southern Health region, which also posted both deaths. That region, with just over 15 per cent of the Manitoba population, has the lowest vaccination rate in the province.

Another 22 cases are in the Winnipeg health region, 19 are in the Northern Health Region, nine are in Prairie Mountain Health region and eight are in the Interlake-Eastern health region.

There is no information available about the age or sex of the two deaths. The Manitoba government no longer holds news conferences or sends news releases on Fridays to update case numbers, although some figures are available online.

The total number of deaths in Manitoba since the pandemic started is now 1,244. That includes 237 due to variants of concern.

Friday's total includes 97 cases in people (69 per cent) who are not vaccinated against COVID-19. Another seven (five per cent) are partly vaccinated, the province's dashboard says, while 37, or 26 per cent, are fully vaccinated.

(Government of Manitoba)

Among people hospitalized with active cases of COVID-19, 72 per cent are unvaccinated, while 20 per cent are fully vaccinated.

As for patients in intensive care units with active COVID-19 symptoms, 85 per cent are not vaccinated and 15 per cent are fully vaccinated.

The provincial five-day test positivity rate rose slightly to 3.9 per cent, up from 3.8 per cent on Thursday. The province does not publish a rate for Winnipeg on Fridays. It was at 1.5 per cent on Thursday.