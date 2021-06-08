237 new COVID-19 cases, 2 more deaths reported in Manitoba Tuesday

Manitoba reports 237 new cases of COVID-19 and two deaths on Tuesday.

The deaths reported Tuesday are a man in his 60s from the Interlake-Eastern health region with the more contagious B.1.1.7 variant and a man in his 80s from the Winnipeg health region.

The total number of deaths in Manitoba due to COVID-19 is now 1,079.

The five-day COVID-19 test positivity rate in Manitoba is 12 per cent, while in Winnipeg it's 12.6 per cent.

There are 300 people in hospital with COVID-19, down from 308 on Monday.

A total of 104 Manitobans are receiving intensive care for COVID-19, 68 within the province and 36 outside the province: 33 in Ontario, one in Saskatchewan and two in Alberta.

Most of the new cases were in the Winnipeg health region, which has 144 new cases.

There were 42 new cases in the Southern Health region, 21 in the Northern Health Region,17 in the Prairie Mountain Health region and 13 in the Interlake-Eastern health region.

The province reported another 903 cases have been linked to more contagious coronavirus variants since Friday.

The highest increase is among unspecified variants, with 477 new cases found. There are also 321 new B.1.1.7 cases and 34 more P1 cases. The B.1.617 variants leaped to 83 cases from just 18 on Saturday.