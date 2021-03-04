Woman in her 20s dies of COVID-19, as 51 new cases reported in Manitoba Thursday

There are 51 new cases and two more deaths from COVID-19 in Manitoba Thursday.

The deaths include a woman in her 20s in the Winnipeg region.

A woman in her 90s from the Winnipeg health region, linked to the outbreak at Park Manor Care Home, also died, a news release says.

The total number of people who have died after testing positive for COVID-19 is now 903.

The five-day test positivity rate in Manitoba is now 3.2 per cent, and it's 2.6 per cent in Winnipeg.

The majority of the cases reported Thursday were in the Northern Health Region, which has 26 new cases.

Health officials are concerned about the trend of case numbers in Mathias Colomb Cree Nation (Pukatwagan), a remote northern First Nation, and are working with the chief, council and other partners to address the situation, the news release says.

The chief and council have told community members that public gatherings are not permitted and as of midnight, people in the First Nation have been directed to stay home except for essential purposes.

There are 22 new cases in the Winnipeg area and three cases in the Southern Health region. There are no new cases in the Interlake-Eastern health region or the Prairie Mountain Health region.

The total number of confirmed cases involving more transmissible coronavirus variants remains at eight in Manitoba.

There are currently 181 people in the hospital due to COVID-19, with 24 people in intensive care units.