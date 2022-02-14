19 COVID-19 deaths reported over 3 days in Manitoba as hospitalizations drop by 23

There were 19 deaths from COVID-19 reported over the last three days in Manitoba, while hospitalizations decreased by 23, the province says.

There are now 633 people in hospital with the virus, the lowest it's been in nearly a month.

That includes 40 in intensive care, down slightly since Friday, the last time the province provided an update on COVID-19 numbers in Manitoba.

New hospitalizations from COVID-19 were down 12.2 per cent during the week ending Feb. 10 from the week before, while ICU admissions were down 11.8 per cent, the province said in a pandemic news bulletin.

A report with provincial data in it that was released Friday says hospitalizations have likely hit their peak, echoing what Dr. Brent Roussin, the province's chief public health officer, said at the beginning of the month.

The report, dated Feb. 7, says hospitalizations were highest in the second and third week of January and are now trending downward.

It also says wastewater surveillance suggests transmission is dropping in the Winnipeg region.

Officials said Friday that data suggests the Omicron wave is having a reduced impact here in Manitoba, paving the way for easing restrictions.

Manitoba is preparing to lift capacity limits for many businesses and other venues starting Tuesday, a first step in its plan to eliminate all COVID-19 restrictions by mid-March.

The province also intends to remove all proof of vaccination requirements on March 1, which means vaccination cards will no longer be needed within Manitoba.

10 deaths Saturday

There were 10 deaths reported Saturday, seven reported Sunday and two reported Monday.

The number of people in Manitoba who have died from the coronavirus since the pandemic started is now 1,637.

The deaths reported Saturday are five from the Winnipeg health region, two from the Prairie Mountain Health region, two from the Northern Health Region and one from the Southern Health region.

The people from the Winnipeg health region who died are a man in his 50s, two men in their 70s, a woman in her 80s, and a man in his 100s linked to an outbreak at the Meadowood Manor personal care home.

The deaths reported in the Prairie Mountain Health region were a man in his 90s linked to an outbreak at St. Paul's home and a man in his 70s. In the Northern Health region, the deaths reported were a woman in her 40s and a woman in her 80s.

The death reported Saturday in the Southern Health region was a man in his 80s.

On Sunday, there were four deaths reported from the Interlake-Eastern health region and three deaths reported from the Winnipeg region.

The four deaths reported in the Interlake-Eastern health region Sunday were two men in their 70s, with one of them linked to an outbreak at Rosewood Lodge, a woman in her 80s linked to an outbreak at Tudor House and a woman in her 70s.

The deaths reported in the Winnipeg region Sunday were a man in his 60s, a man in his 80s linked to an outbreak at the Saul and Claribel Simkin Centre and a man in his 90s linked to an outbreak at Victoria General Hospital.

The deaths reported Monday were a man in his 80s and a man in his 60s, both from the Winnipeg health region.

There were 188 new cases reported Monday, though health officials have repeatedly said those numbers are a significant undercount of the total number of active cases given the limited access to PCR tests at provincial sites. The province does not track rapid test results.

There are 65 new cases in the Winnipeg health region, 49 in the Northern Health Region, 30 in the Southern Health region, 25 in the Prairie Mountain Health region and 19 in the Interlake-Eastern health region.