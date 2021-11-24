MPI to require proof of vaccination or negative COVID-19 test for road tests

Starting in the new year, people accessing some services through Manitoba Public Insurance — including road tests — will need proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 rapid test result.

MPI released its latest COVID-19 pandemic policy on Tuesday, which will come into effect on Jan. 3.

In addition to those taking road tests, the policy will also apply to people visiting an MPI location for an in-person cognitive assessment, the public insurer says.

The Crown corporation says that's because the use of plexiglass barriers or physical distancing is not possible in providing these services.

Customers visiting an MPI location for any other reason won't have to prove their vaccination or have a negative test, but are still expected to follow all health and safety protocols, such as mask use and physical distancing.

"As the pandemic continues to evolve, our health and safety protocols must evolve with it, especially as [coronavirus] variants pose increasingly significant risks," MPI president and CEO Eric Herbelin said in a news release.

People with road test appointments scheduled for Jan. 3 and later will be contacted directly.

Policy applies to contractors, driving teachers

The policy also applies to third-party individuals, including consultants, volunteers, board members and contractors, as well as students and instructors in its Driver Z driver education program.

It doesn't apply to service providers, business partners and authorized agents, such as brokers, direct repair shops, and rehabilitation partners, in their own business locations. They will be treated as visiting public upon entering an MPI location.

This policy also aligns with MPI's expectations of staff.

All employees must consent to share proof of full vaccination or agree to regular COVID-19 testing every 48 hours prior to going to work, effective Jan. 3, the Crown corporation says.