Woman in her 20s dies of COVID-19; 71 new cases in Manitoba Saturday

Manitoba has 71 more cases of COVID-19 and one more person — a woman in her 20s from the Winnipeg health region— has died from the illness, the province announced Saturday.

The woman's death is the second involving a person in her 20s in the province this week.

More than half of Saturday's new cases — 45 — are in the Northern Health region.

There are 18 cases in the Winnipeg health region, five in the Southern Health region, three in the Interlake-Eastern health region and none in the Prairie Mountain Health region.

The five-day test positivity rate — a rolling average of the number of tests that come back positive — is 3.1 per cent in Manitoba, up marginally from three per cent on Friday. The rate is 2.2 per cent in Winnipeg, down from 2.4 per cent.

There are 158 people in the hospital with COVID-19, down from 171 the day before, with 23 in intensive care units.

The number of cases involving coronavirus variants of concern in the province remains at nine. That includes one case of B1351 — the coronavirus variant first identified in South Africa — announced Friday. The case was found in the Winnipeg region.

The province says 1,670 tests were completed on Friday, bringing the total number of lab tests completed since early February 2020 to 535,692.

Saturday's update comes after Manitoba reported 54 cases and one death from COVID-19 on Friday.

Health officials also said Friday that every eligible Manitoban could get a first dose of a coronavirus vaccine by May 18, after the province decided to delay second doses.

That timeline assumes vaccine shipments arrive steadily throughout the second quarter.