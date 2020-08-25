COVID-19 deaths among young people 'exceedingly rare,' epidemiologist says after 40-year-old Manitoban dies

The death of a Winnipegger in his 40s due to COVID-19 bucks some of the trends associated with the illness, but one expert says Manitoba isn't likely to see those trends change, despite a rise in cases in the province.

On Monday, public health officials announced the death of a Winnipeg man in his 40s who had COVID-19. He is the youngest person in Manitoba to die due to the disease to date.

Chief Provincial Public Health Officer Dr. Brent Roussin said Tuesday the man didn't have underlying health conditions, which makes his death "very rare."

Even as cases surge — a record-high 146 new cases were announced Wednesday — experts say death rates among younger demographics aren't likely to shift dramatically.

However, that doesn't mean Manitobans should let their guard down.

"You will have exceptional cases of younger people, but that doesn't change the overall patterns, which are very clear," said Dr. Prabhat Jha, professor of epidemiology at the University of Toronto and director of the Centre for Global Health Research at St. Michael's Hospital.

Jha said it's uncommon for anyone younger than 60 to die from COVID-19 in most parts of the world, including Canada.

There had been more than 9,650 COVID-19-related deaths in the country as of Tuesday night, according to data from the federal government. About 80 per cent of those were people who lived in nursing homes and people in their 70s or older, Jha said.

More than 90 per cent of the 37 COVID-19-related deaths to date in Manitoba involved people over 60, provincial data says.

"There should be very little concern that the increase in cases now will translate to a big increase in deaths at the younger ages," Jha said.

"Those deaths below age 60 from COVID remain exceedingly rare."

There have been 37 reported COVID-19 deaths in Manitoba since March. (Bryce Hoye/CBC)

'We are potentially susceptible'

But Dr. Jason Kindrachuk, an associate professor and Canada Research chair in emerging viruses at the University of Manitoba, warns against thinking COVID-19 is limited to any one population.

The latest provincial data reported for the week of Sept. 20 to 26 shows nearly 90 per cent of all people hospitalized with COVID-19 had underlying chronic conditions.

Those with high blood pressure made up more than 70 per cent of cases in hospital, followed by musculoskeletal conditions (about 50 per cent), diabetes (around 40 per cent), and a range of heart conditions, asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (about 30 per cent in each case).

But Kindrachuk warns COVID-19 can have damaging effects on all age groups.

Seventeen of 37 reported COVID-19 deaths in Manitoba occurred in the first half of October. (Bryce Hoye/CBC)

"We are potentially susceptible — maybe not in the same proportion as what somebody that is over the age of 65 might be, but we can be infected and we can ultimately suffer severe disease," he said.

"This is a reminder that we need to do everything we can across all age groups and across all demographics to try and reduce transmission as much as possible."