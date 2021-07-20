Manitoba officials to provide update on proof of vaccination for travellers at 2 p.m.

Manitoba officials are expected to provide more details about a new proof of vaccination for international travellers that will meet pan-Canadian standards this afternoon.

CBC News will live stream the 2 p.m. news conference here and on CBC Gem.

Chief Provincial Public Health Officer Dr. Brent Roussin will be joined by Health Minister Audrey Gordon and Central Services Minister Reg Hewler to provide details.

Last week, Premier Kelvin Goertzen said the province will begin offering the credential starting on Monday.

It will supplement the province's existing immunization card, which has been in place for months, Goertzen said in an emailed statement on Thursday.

It will meet the requirements of the pan-Canadian standard for Manitobans planning international or domestic travel by air or rail, he said.

The federal government said last week that standardized COVID-19 proof of vaccination will include the holder's name and date of birth, the number of doses received, the type of vaccine, lot numbers, dates of vaccination and a QR code that includes the vaccination history. The documentation was designed with what the government calls a "common look" featuring the government of Canada logo and the Canadian flag.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said at a news conference Thursday that he's "very confident" countries around the world will accept Canadians' proof of vaccination.

As of Oct. 30, all travellers age 12 and older taking flights leaving Canadian airports or travelling on Via Rail and Rocky Mountaineer trains must be fully vaccinated before boarding. Passengers on non-essential marine vessels like cruise ships must also be immunized before travelling.