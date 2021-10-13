79 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Manitoba on Wednesday

There are 79 new COVID-19 cases in Manitoba on Wednesday, the province's online coronavirus dashboard says.

There are 25 new cases in the Southern Health region, 24 in the Northern Health Region, 16 in the Winnipeg health region and seven each in the Prairie Mountain and Interlake-Eastern health regions.

Of the 79 newest COVID-19 cases, 52 are in people who have not been vaccinated against COVID-19 and seven are in people who are partly vaccinated, the vaccination status dashboard says.

The total number of deaths caused by the illness remains at 1,224, including 216 linked to variants of concern.

There are 94 Manitobans hospitalized with COVID-19, up nine from Tuesday. Of those, 15 are in intensive care, down one.

