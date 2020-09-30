54 new cases of COVID-19 in Manitoba as police officer, corrections staff test positive

There are 54 new cases of COVID-19 in Manitoba on Sunday, according to a provincial news release.

Of those cases, 40 are in the Winnipeg health region, seven are in the Southern Health region, five are in the Interlake-Eastern health region and two are in the Prairie Mountain Health region.

Meanwhile, the province is confirming a "small number of staff" at three correctional facilities — Headingley, Milner Ridge and the Winnipeg Remand Centre — have tested positive for COVID-19. Inmates are being tested who may have been exposed, although the risk is assessed as low.

No outbreaks have been declared.

Police officer tests positive

A Winnipeg police officer has also tested positive for COVID-19.

The officer, who works in the service centre in the downtown headquarters — where people report crimes, get criminal record checks and do fingerprinting — was last in the office on Oct. 2 and 3, and the morning of Oct. 5, according to a news release issued by the Winnipeg Police Service (WPS) on Sunday.

Const. Jay Murray with the Public Information Office says a positive test was something police were prepared for.

"The reality is our members live in Winnipeg, they work in Winnipeg and they spend a lot of time in Winnipeg, and the COVID virus is certainly something that's affecting all of us. It's not something that we wanted to see — a positive test — but it's nonetheless something that we prepared for," he said.

Anyone who is identified as a close contact will be contacted by public health officials and advised what to do, he added.

Murray says staff are required to wear masks, there are hand sanitizer stations throughout the building and glass barriers are in place at the service centre.

This comes after the province saw the highest one-day jump in new cases on Saturday with 97 — just a day after the previous record was set.

The red bars indicate the number of new COVID-19 cases announced in Manitoba each day. (Caitlyn Gowriluk/CBC)

One more employee at Winnipeg's Beacon Hill Lodge Long Term Care Home has now tested positive for COVID-19, said a spokesperson for Revera, the company that runs the site.

That brings the total number of people infected at the care home to six: three residents and three staff members, according to a statement from Dr. Rhonda Collins, Revera's chief medical officer.

Two more deaths were reported Saturday. The women from Winnipeg — one in her 90s, the other in her 80s — brought the total number of deaths related to the illness in Manitoba to 32.

As of Sunday, there are 1,063 active cases, and 1,483 people have recovered from COVID-19.

Lab testing numbers show 2,969 tests were completed yesterday.

The current five-day COVID-19 test positivity rate is 3.1 per cent, up from 3 per cent the day before.

COVID-19 exposures at 3 schools

Public health officials are warning of possible COVID-19 exposures at three Manitoba schools:

Bird's Hill School in East St. Paul between Sept. 30, Oct. 1 and 2.

École Heritage Immersion in St. Pierre-Jolys on Sept. 29 and 30.

North Memorial School in Portage la Prairie between Sept. 28-30 and Oct. 1, 2 and 5.

Officials say none of the people acquired the novel coronavirus at school.

Close contacts at all three schools will be contacted directly by public health.

The areas in Winnipeg with the most COVID-19 cases on Sunday are the Downtown and River East health districts, with 197 and 169 cases, respectively. (Caitlyn Gowriluk/CBC)

There was also a possible exposure at the Fit For Less gym at 1399 McPhillips Street in Winnipeg on Oct. 2 from 4 p.m. to 5:15 p.m. and Oct. 3 from 3:30 p.m. to 4:45 p.m.

People who are feeling symptomatic can still be tested over the long weekend. On Thanksgiving Monday, these COVID-19 testing sites will be open:

1181 Portage Ave. in Winnipeg.

1284 Main St. in Winnipeg.

2735 Pembina Highway in Winnipeg.

604 St. Mary's Rd. in Winnipeg.

Van Horne location drive-thru site (entrance off of Van Horne Avenue E.) in Brandon.

622 Superior Ave. in Selkirk.

Eriksdale Wellness Centre, 35 Railway Ave. in Eriksdale.

Pine Falls Health Complex, 37 Maple St. in Pine Falls.

Southland Mall, R10-777 Norquay Dr. in Winkler.

365 Reimer Ave. in Steinbach.

Portage Avenue and Fifth Street S.E. in Portage la Prairie.

Across Canada, there are 180,179 confirmed or presumptive coronavirus cases. Provinces and territories listed 151,357 of those as recovered or resolved.

