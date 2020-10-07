2 more deaths, record-high 97 new COVID-19 cases reported in Manitoba Saturday

Public health officials are reporting two more deaths linked to COVID-19 in the province, as well as 97 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Saturday, according to a provincial news release.

Two women from Winnipeg — one in her 90s, the other in her 80s — bring the total number of deaths related to the illness in Manitoba to 32. Half of those deaths — 16 — have now been in the Winnipeg health region, according to provincial data.

The latest deaths involve previously announced cases, the province said.

Of the new cases, 74 are in the Winnipeg health region, nine are in the Interlake-Eastern health region, seven are in the Prairie Mountain Health region, six are in the Southern Health region and one is in the Northern Health region.

The one-day jump in new cases is a new high for Manitoba, coming just a day after the previous record was set.

Manitoba reported three deaths related to COVID-19 and 84 new cases on Friday.

Three COVID-19 deaths were also reported on Wednesday.

There are now 1,017 active cases in the province, including 875 in Winnipeg, while 1,475 people have recovered from the virus. Manitoba has seen a total of 2,524 cases since the start of the pandemic.

Twenty-four people are now in hospital with COVID-19, including four in intensive care.

The current five-day COVID-19 test positivity rate is three per cent, and 2,196 tests were done on Friday, bringing the total number of lab tests completed since early February to 205,552.

Possible exposure at Brandon school

Public health officials also issued a warning Saturday of a possible coronavirus exposure at Neelin High School in Brandon on Oct. 2.

People who are close contacts of the case at the school have been contacted by public health officials and told to self-isolate.

There is no evidence the person was infected at school, officials say.

Public health officials are warning people to be very careful if they're considering visiting family in personal care homes over the Thanksgiving long weekend, because older residents are particularly vulnerable to the virus.

There are currently outbreaks in nine personal care homes in Manitoba, according to the province.

In Winnipeg, Actionmarguerite, Beacon Hill Lodge, Calvary Place, Heritage Lodge, Parkview Place, St. Norbert Personal Care Home and St. Amant are all at the red, or "critical," level of the province's colour-coded pandemic response system.

In Steinbach, Maplewood Manor and Bethesda Place are also at the red level.

People who are feeling symptomatic can still be tested over the long weekend. On Thanksgiving Monday, these COVID-19 testing sites will be open:

1181 Portage Ave. in Winnipeg.

1284 Main St. in Winnipeg.

2735 Pembina Highway in Winnipeg.

604 St. Mary's Rd. in Winnipeg.

Van Horne location drive-thru site (entrance off of Van Horne Avenue E.) in Brandon.

622 Superior Ave. in Selkirk.

Eriksdale Wellness Centre, 35 Railway Ave. in Eriksdale.

Pine Falls Health Complex, 37 Maple St. in Pine Falls.

Southland Mall, R10-777 Norquay Dr. in Winkler.

365 Reimer Ave. in Steinbach.

Portage Avenue and Fifth Street S.E. in Portage la Prairie.

More from CBC Manitoba: