259 new COVID-19 cases, 2 deaths reported in Manitoba today

Manitoba announced 259 new cases of COVID-19 and two new deaths on Tuesday, including a man in his 30s from Winnipeg.

The death of a woman in her 80s from the Southern Health region is linked to the B117 coronavirus variant of concern.

Most of the new cases are in the Winnipeg health region, which reported 187 new infections. The rest are split between the Southern Health region with 28 cases, the Prairie Mountain Health and Interlake-Eastern health regions, which each reported 15 cases and the Northern health region with 14.

There are now 314 COVID-19 patients hospitalized, the province said, down from 318 on Tuesday. Of those, 79 are in intensive care units in Manitoba, while 18 patients have been transferred to Ontario for a total of 97.

That's a new record for Manitoba, up by nine from the day before.

Manitoba's five-day test positivity rate dropped to 13.8 per cent, from 14.3 per cent on Monday. In Winnipeg, that rate sunk to 15.9 per cent from 16.7 per cent on Sunday, the last time the data was updated.

There have now been 49,046 COVID-19 cases identified in Manitoba, of which 4,945 are considered active and 43,066 recovered.