Manitoba's COVID-19 numbers delayed because of technical issues

Manitoba's daily release of COVID-19 case numbers is delayed because of technical difficulties, the province tweeted on Wednesday.

Earlier in the day, the province announced second dose appointments for the COVID-19 vaccine will open Friday for priority groups with certain health conditions or compromised immune systems.

Wednesday's update comes after Manitoba announced 335 new COVID-19 cases and one death liked to a more contagious coronavirus variant on Tuesday.

Although the number of new cases dropped that day, other statistical markers have increased, including hospitalizations and the test positivity rate.

