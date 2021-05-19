Manitoba's COVID-19 numbers delayed because of technical issues
Manitoba's daily release of COVID-19 case numbers is delayed because of technical difficulties, the province tweeted on Wednesday.
Manitoba's daily release of COVID-19 case numbers is delayed because of technical difficulties, the province tweeted on Wednesday.
Earlier in the day, the province announced second dose appointments for the COVID-19 vaccine will open Friday for priority groups with certain health conditions or compromised immune systems.
Wednesday's update comes after Manitoba announced 335 new COVID-19 cases and one death liked to a more contagious coronavirus variant on Tuesday.
Although the number of new cases dropped that day, other statistical markers have increased, including hospitalizations and the test positivity rate.
More to come
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversationCreate account
Already have an account?