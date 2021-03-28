1 new death, 55 more COVID-19 cases in Manitoba on Sunday

Manitoba reports 55 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday and one death.

Of the new cases, more than half — 27 — are in the Winnipeg health region. There are also 13 cases in the Northern health region, 10 in the Southern Health region, three in the Prairie Mountain Health region and two in the Interlake-Eastern health region.

A man in his 60s from the Winnipeg area has died, bringing the total number of people who have died from COVID-19 to 934.

Manitoba's test positivity rate is 3.9 per cent, down from 4.2, and Winnipeg's rate dipped to 3.1 per cent, down from 3.3 the day before.

The total number of COVID-19 hospitalizations is down slightly to 140 on Sunday, from 143 the day before. That includes 27 patients in intensive care units, down from 28 on Saturday.

The province now has 1,179 active cases of COVID-19, and 31,809 people have recovered from the illness.

Labs completed 1,923 COVID-19 tests on Saturday.

Results from the Cadham Provincial Lab that screens samples for more infectious coronavirus variants are received by public health officials during weekdays, so no updates are available on the weekends, a provincial spokesperson said.

This update comes after the province reported 57 more COVID-19 cases on Saturday as well as a number of exposures on Winnipeg Transit buses to more contagious coronavirus variants earlier this month.

One death was reported on Saturday.

There also may have been an exposure to COVID-19 earlier this month in a Duffy's taxicab, the province says.