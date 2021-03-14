1 more death, 44 new cases of COVID-19 in Manitoba on Sunday

Another person has died and Manitoba has 44 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, a provincial news release says.

More than half of the new cases — 23 — are in the Winnipeg area.

There are 14 cases in the Northern health region, three in the Southern Health region and two each in the Prairie Mountain and Interlake-Eastern health regions.

A man in his 70s linked to an outbreak at the Southeast Personal Care Home died, the release says.

That brings the total number of deaths linked to the novel coronavirus that causes COVID-19 to 917.

The province is reporting that the public might have been exposed to a variant of concern on board a Winnipeg Transit bus two weeks ago.

The exposure might have taken place on Route 16 on March 4 and 5 between 11:09 a.m. and noon. The person rode from Osborne Street and River Avenue to Manitoba Avenue and Ellington Street.

No additional cases of variants of concern were confirmed on either Saturday or Sunday.

There are 891 active cases and 30,935 people have recovered.

Manitoba's five-day test-positivity rate rose to 4.5 per cent on Sunday, up from 4.2 per cent on Saturday. In Winnipeg, the rate is 3.1 per cent, up from 2.9 per cent.

The number of people in hospital due to COVID-19 fell slightly to 148 on Sunday, down from 152, while the number of coronavirus patients in intensive care units went up by one to 23.

Labs completed 1,573 COVID-19 tests on Friday, bringing the total number of completed tests to 549,687.This update comes after the province reported 94 new cases and four more deaths on Saturday.

The province also reached a new milestone over the weekend — 100,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered.

According to a CBC Vaccine Tracker, 31,464 Manitobans are fully vaccinated, or about 2.28 per cent.