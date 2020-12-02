9 more deaths, 238 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Manitoba Saturday

There are 238 new cases of COVID-19 in Manitoba on Saturday and nine more people have died from the illness, according to a provincial news release.

That brings the total number of deaths related to COVID-19 to 556, nearly half of them within the last three weeks.

Four of the deaths reported Saturday are linked to outbreaks, including:

A woman in her 70s linked to the outbreak at Morris General Hospital.

Two women — one in her 70s and one in her 80s — connected to the outbreak at Fred Douglas Lodge in Winnipeg.

A woman in her 90s connected to the outbreak at Park Manor care home in Winnipeg.

Three other people from Winnipeg are among the latest deaths — a woman in her 50s and a man and a woman in their 80s — along with a woman in her 60s from the Northern Health region and a woman in her 70s from Interlake-Eastern.

Of the new cases, nearly half — 104 — are in the Winnipeg health region. There are also 55 in the Northern Health region, where there are currently severe outbreaks in remote First Nations.

There are 33 new cases in the Interlake-Eastern health region, 30 in the Southern Health region and 16 in the Prairie Mountain Health region.

Saturday's update marks the fifth time this week that Manitoba's daily increase in COVID-19 cases has been under 300.

The province's total case count jumped by 350 on Friday.

The province's five-day COVID-19 test positivity rate — a rolling average of the number of tests that come back positive — is 13.2 per cent, down from 13.6 on Friday. Winnipeg's test positivity rate is 12 per cent.