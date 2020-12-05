Record 19 COVID-19 deaths in Manitoba Saturday, including woman in her 20s

A record 19 more people have died from COVID-19 in Manitoba, including a woman from the Winnipeg health region in her 20s.

The province also announced 354 new cases of the illness in a Saturday news release.

The total number of deaths related to the illness is now 381.

More than half of the deaths reported Saturday are related to outbreaks at Winnipeg personal care homes, including three at Park Manor Care, three at St. Norbert Personal Care Home, two at Holy Family Home and one at Bethania Personal Care Home.

A woman in her 60s linked to the outbreak at The Pas Hospital Acute Care also died.

There are now 349 people in hospital with COVID-19, including 51 in intensive care. Those numbers are down from record highs on Friday of 361 in hospital and 55 in intensive care.

Of the new cases, 235 are in Winnipeg, 44 in the Southern Health region, 32 in the Interlake-Eastern health region, 31 in the Northern Health region and 12 cases in the Prairie Mountain Health Region.

Manitoba's five-day COVID-19 test positivity rate — a rolling average of the COVID-19 tests that come back positive — is 13.1 per cent provincially, down slightly from 13.4 per cent on Friday. In Winnipeg, the rate fell to 14.1 per cent from 14.6 per cent.

There are currently 9,115 active cases listed in the province, and 8,927 have recovered.

Two new COVID-19 outbreaks were also reported Saturday. The Milner Ridge Correctional Centre near Beausejour and Greendale Estate assisted living facility in Grunthal have both been moved to the critical, or red level of the province's pandemic response system.

Previously declared outbreaks in the GA4 unit at the Health Sciences Centre in Winnipeg and at Seymour Pacific Developments Ltd. in Brandon are now over.

Saturday's update comes a day after the province released projections on Friday that suggest sweeping restrictions in Manitoba have barely kept the province from its worst-case scenario for daily COVID-19 cases, which assumes few restrictions and poor compliance in the province.

There were 320 new cases announced in the province on Friday.