40 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Manitoba on Tuesday

Manitoba has 40 new cases of COVID-19 and no new deaths on Tuesday, the provincial COVID-19 website says.

There are 19 cases in the Winnipeg health region, 10 in the Northern Health Region, four each in Prairie Mountain Health and Southern Health and three in the Interlake-Eastern health region.

There are currently 362 active cases of COVID-19 in the province and 56,772 people have recovered. There are still 1,188 deaths linked to COVID-19, including 191 due to variants of concern.

The province's five-day test positivity rate climbed slightly to 2.4 per cent from 2.3 per cent the day before.

The dashboard says 1,547 COVID-19 tests were done on Monday.

The Manitoba government no longer holds news conferences or sends news releases on Tuesdays to update case numbers, although figures are available online. News releases are sent on Mondays and Thursdays.

As a result, no information about the Winnipeg test positivity rate is available. It was 1.4 per cent on Monday.

The online data dashboard says there are 64 Manitobans hospitalized with COVID-19, up one from Monday. Of those, 18 are in intensive care, up two from Monday.

The province also identified 92 more cases linked to highly transmissible coronavirus variants, says the online variant dashboard, in the first update since Friday.

The number of cases identified as linked to unspecified variants decreased by 48 on Tuesday, while the number of cases associated with the delta variant, or B.1.617.2, increased by 60, suggesting some unspecified cases may have been classified as specific variants.

There are also five more cases of the alpha variant.

There are 185 active cases linked to variants.

As of Tuesday, 81.4 per cent of eligible Manitobans have had their first dose of the vaccine and 75.6 per cent have had both, the online vaccine dashboard says.