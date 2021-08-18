37 new cases of COVID-19, no deaths reported in Manitoba Wednesday

Manitoba has 37 new cases of COVID-19 and no new deaths on Wednesday, the provincial COVID-19 website says.

Of the new cases, there are 11 in the Southern Health region, 10 each in the Northern and Winnipeg health regions and three each in the Interlake-Eastern and Prairie Mountain health regions.

There are currently 580 active cases of COVID-19 in the province and 1,188 deaths linked to COVID-19, including 191 due to variants of concern.

The province's five-day test positivity rate is up to two per cent from 1.8 on Tuesday.

The Manitoba government no longer holds news conferences or sends daily news releases about case numbers, although some data is available online.

As a result, no information on the Winnipeg test positivity rate is available. It was 1.4 per cent on Monday.

The online dashboard says there are 68 Manitobans hospitalized with COVID-19, up by one from the day before. Of those, 16 are in intensive care, up by three from Tuesday.

