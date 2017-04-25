Health officials to give update on COVID-19 in Manitoba, hours after first vaccines received

Health officials will give an update on COVID-19 in the province hours after the first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine were given to Manitobans.

Dr. Brent Roussin, chief provincial public health officer, and Dr. Jazz Atwal, acting deputy chief provincial public health officer, will speak at a news conference at 12:30 p.m. CT.

The province reached another grim milestone Tuesday, topping 500 deaths related to COVID-19 after nine more deaths were announced.

Health officials announced 272 new cases of the illness Tuesday. The provincial test positivity rate rose to 14.2 per cent, the first time it has been above 14 per cent since Nov. 28.

Though the province continues to face triple-digit daily case increases, a strained health-care system and high test positivity rates, health officials said Tuesday there are some signs of hope.

Transmission of the virus is starting to decline, showing that restrictions are working, Atwal said.