4 new cases of COVID-19 in Manitoba on Tuesday
There are four new cases of COVID-19 in Manitoba, says a bulletin issued by the province on Tuesday.
Total number of cases in Manitoba is 562 with 194 active cases
Of the new cases, three are from the Prairie Mountain Health Region: a woman in her 20s and two men in their 30s.
There is also one new case in Winnipeg — a man in his 20s.
The total number of cases in Manitoba is 562, with 194 active cases.
On Monday, Chief Provincial Public Health Officer Dr. Brent Roussin announced a cluster in Brandon, Man., had grown to 64.
Meanwhile, the western Manitoba city's only testing site is experiencing high volumes of people waiting for tests.
A second site is scheduled to open on Wednesday morning, health region officials said.
