4 new cases of COVID-19 in Manitoba on Tuesday

There are four new cases of COVID-19 in Manitoba, says a bulletin issued by the province on Tuesday.

Of the new cases, three are from the Prairie Mountain Health Region: a woman in her 20s and two men in their 30s.

There is also one new case in Winnipeg — a man in his 20s.

The total number of cases in Manitoba is 562, with 194 active cases.

On Monday, Chief Provincial Public Health Officer Dr. Brent Roussin announced a cluster in Brandon, Man., had grown to 64.

Meanwhile, the western Manitoba city's only testing site is experiencing high volumes of people waiting for tests.

A second site is scheduled to open on Wednesday morning, health region officials said.

