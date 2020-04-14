No new cases of COVID-19 in Manitoba, top doctor says

There are no new cases of COVID-19 in Manitoba and the total number of cases remains at 246, chief provincial public health officer Dr. Brent Roussin says.

"We need to continue our efforts in our social distancing strategies to limit the spread of this virus. Certainly this may indicate that our efforts are starting to show effect, but now is not the time to loosen up our struggles," he said at the public briefing Tuesday.

"This virus is in every region in Manitoba, so Manitobans, no matter where you are, need to exercise caution, to stay home as much as you can, to practise physical distancing at all times."

There are nine people in hospital with COVID-19, including four people in the intensive care unit, he said.

So far, 99 people have recovered from the illness, and there are 142 active cases — those where patients are still experiencing symptoms of the illness.

Four people have died as a result of the virus.

The Cadham Provincial Lab performed 365 tests on Monday. A total of 17,709 tests have been performed since early February, Roussin said.

"There is no backlog at this point," Roussin said.

A second assessment clinic is opening up at Sergeant Tommy Prince Place recreation centre on Wednesday, Shared Health chief nursing officer Lanette Siragusa said Tuesday.

The new assessment clinic will take over COVID-19 testing that's been done at Mount Carmel Clinic, she said.

