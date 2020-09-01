23rd death, 36 new cases of COVID-19 in Manitoba on Sunday

A person who tested positive for COVID-19 has died, marking the 23rd death in Manitoba, according to a provincial news release on Sunday.

A man in his 50s marks the third reported death in as many days.

On Saturday, the province reported its 22nd death related to the novel coronavirus — a woman in her 80s connected to an outbreak at Parkview Place, a personal care home in Winnipeg.

The day before, the province reported that a man in his 70s who also lived at Parkview Place passed away.

There are 36 new cases of COVID-19 in the province, with 696 active cases. So far, 1,421 people have recovered.

Four previously announced cases have been removed from the case totals, bringing the total number of cases in Manitoba to 2,140.

Of the new cases, 23 cases are in Winnipeg, seven are in the Southern Health region, five are in the Interlake-Eastern health region and one is in Prairie Mountain Health region.

Little Grand Rapids moved to red

An outbreak has been declared in Little Grand Rapids First Nation, about 265 kilometres northeast of Winnipeg on the Ontario border.

Public health officials say multiple people have tested positive for the novel coronavirus after attending events at the local recreation centre between Sept. 24 and 27. According to a letter to community members from chief and council, 12 people have tested positive since Sept. 30.

People from other First Nations were also present, and are asked to contact the nursing station in their respective communities, officials say.

Little Grand Rapids has moved to red, or "critical," according to the province's colour-coded pandemic response system.

Public health officials say chief and council have been told that public gatherings aren't permitted and people should stay home, only leaving to seek medical care or if they work in essential services.

Only one person per household is allowed out to get necessities, and non-medical masks must be worn outside of the house.

"Please stay safe and follow public health measures for the health and protection of our community," the letter from chief and council said.

Little Grand Rapids falls under the Interlake-Eastern health region. It's being supported by the Manitoba First Nations Pandemic Response Team, which is helping the community with testing and contact tracing.

The current five-day test positivity rate is 2.2 per cent, down from 2.5 per cent the day before. On Saturday, 2,103 tests were completed.

Possible exposures in Winnipeg

There are a number of possible COVID-19 exposures in Winnipeg as well.

Hooters at 1501 St. Matthews Avenue on Sept. 24 from 4 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Bourbon Street Billiards at 241 Vaughan Street on Sept. 25 from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Earls Polo Park at 1455 Portage Avenue on Sept. 25 from 10 p.m. to 12:30 a.m

Montana's Polo Park at 665 Empress Street on Sept. 25 from 9 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Crspy Bnch at 806 Sargent Avenue on Sept. 26 from 11 a.m. until noon

People who went to any of these locations during these times should self-monitor for symptoms and immediately isolate if they develop and get tested for COVID-19.

There was also a possible airline exposure on Air Canada flight 296 rows 27 to 31 on Sept. 27 between Vancouver and Winnipeg.

People sitting in the affected rows on this flight are being asked to self-isolate for 14 days following the flight and monitor for symptoms.

Passengers on this flight, but not in those rows, should still self-monitor and self-isolate if symptoms develop.