Manitoba mulls limited opening of restaurants, gyms, churches for entire province

Manitoba's COVID-19 curve continues to bend in the right direction, which means it's time to look at further reopening the economy, Premier Brian Pallister says.

The province is now asking Manitobans for their input on allowing restaurants, tattoo parlours, gyms, nail salons and libraries to reopen with limited capacity.

It also is considering allowing places of worship to reopen, increasing capacity for weddings and enabling the film industry and photographers to resume work.

Organized outdoor sports may be allowed to resume for games or practices but no multi-team tournaments.

The province is looking for feedback on the proposed changes, which would come into effect on Feb. 13, when the current restrictions are set to expire.

Manitobans will likely see a draft of the restrictions on Tuesday and a final version shortly after that.

Pallister said when the restrictions were slightly eased last month, it was celebrated as a "big day" with the promise of more to come "if we keep doing the right things and following those orders, protecting ourselves and one another."

"Today is another big day," he said Thursday.

The proposed plan would not remove Manitoba from the red, or critical, level on the pandemic response scale but it would put the entire province on the same page.

The northern half of Manitoba is not currently part of the slight loosening of health orders that began Jan. 23.

One thing not proposed to change under the new orders is the household visitor restrictions, which will remain capped at two designated people.

Visits of no more than five people, aside from the members of a household, will continue to be allowed on an outdoor private property.

Retail stores will also remain open at 25 per cent capacity or 250 people maximum, as will hair salons and barbershops.

While Manitoba's COVID-19 cases continue to trend in the right direction, we must stay on guard, Pallister said.

"The risks of new COVID variants are real. The risks of vaccine shortages and delays are real. The risks of reopening too quickly are also real," he said.

"We must, and we will, proceed with caution."

Dr. Brent Roussin, Manitoba's chief provincial health officer, said the province is in a much more stable place than it was during the height of the second wave in November and December, when daily cases surpassed 400 and even 500.

"We're not seeing evidence of a spike in numbers related to the last set of very cautious reopenings put in place Jan. 23," he said.

"We remain in a very crucial part of our pandemic response and these upcoming weeks are going to be quite telling as to the success we're going to be able to enjoy moving forward.

"Of course, the fundamentals are going to apply for the foreseeable future — physical distancing, washing your hands frequently, wearing a mask and staying home when you're ill."

'A toll on all of us'

Roussin emphasized that enforcement will be strong, should the proposed reopenings proceed.

"These orders are allowing us to get back to some of the things we miss and love," he said, adding no one wants to see that taken away again because the economy has to be shut down again.

"Adherence to these protocols and regulations is paramount. We all recognize how difficult these restrictions have been on Manitobans.

"It's taken a toll on all of us. It's been quite a difficult year for us, especially the last couple of months, but we're not ready to go back to normal."

The COVID-19 numbers the province is currently seeing are similar to those in early October, but then we lost track of the fundamentals, Roussin said.

The difference this time is that restrictions will not be eased as much as they were last fall, Roussin said.

For example, a lot of transmission among young people in the fall was linked to bars, he said. The province isn't proposing reopening them at this time.

"We're opening restaurants and lounges, but with even stricter capacity issues because we're only allowing household members to be seated together," Roussin said.

"Let's remember, we were definitely here before and we kind of let [control of] the virus slip away from us at that time. So let's keep the virus under control. Let's get back to the things we miss, but in a cautious manner."

Pallister urged people to limit their social contacts "even though we're broadening those opportunities."

"We do not want a COVID party every time we get together," he said. "If we follow the rules and abide by the fundamentals, we have every reason to be hopeful."

Roussin was asked how restaurants will be able to police rules they will be required to follow, such as limiting customer groups to household members.

"We don't have any definitive answer, but what I would say is that, because this is a broad loosening at a critical stage, we're going to do whatever we can to ensure that these [rules] are adhered to," he said, adding more details on enforcement will come soon.

Pallister said it's "eminently easy" to keep track of who comes into a restaurant, and that "will be a necessary part of your responsibilities in reopening," for those businesses.

Roussin was also asked why people may only be allowed to go to restaurants with members of their own household, yet could play on sports teams or go to church services under the proposed changes.

The expectation for faith-based gatherings will be that groups sitting together will be members of the same household, Roussin said, though that wasn't spelled out in the proposal.

"This is a list of proposals, so it may not look exactly like this as we start to implement it," he said.

As well, the number of people allowed inside a place of worship will be quite small, Roussin noted. The proposal calls for them to reopen with a capacity of just 10 per cent, or 50 people, whichever is lower.

Sporting events, meanwhile, would only allowed outdoors, where the risk of transmission is lower, under the proposed changes, he added.

There will likely be a number of specific scenarios that appear to fall into an abyss outside of the new restrictions, but they will be addressed when necessary, Roussin said.

"It's tough to write these orders cautiously and affect every potential eventuality," he said.

"But we can't write orders that way. We can't slow our progress because of that."