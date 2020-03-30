Manitoba premier, top doc to speak about new COVID-19 rules at 11 a.m.

Premier Brian Pallister and Dr. Brent Roussin will give an update this morning on further loosening of COVID-19 restrictions in Manitoba.

A news conference is scheduled for 11 a.m. CBC News will live stream the conference here and on social media.

Last week, Pallister said they were looking at relaxing the restrictions as COVID-19 numbers trend in the right direction.

That could include allowing restaurants, tattoo parlours, gyms, nail salons and libraries to reopen with limited capacity.

They're also considering allowing places of worship to reopen, increasing capacity for weddings and allowing the film industry and photographers to resume work, all with restrictions.

Manitobans were asked to give their feedback through an online survey.

The current public health orders expire at 11:59 p.m. Friday.

On Monday, the province continued a streak of double-digit daily case counts, with 53 cases reported. There were 80 new COVID-19 cases reported on Sunday and 82 cases reported on Saturday.

The number of people in intensive care was the lowest it has been since late November.

It has been about 2½ weeks since the province slightly eased restrictions on Jan. 23, allowing retail stores and some service providers like barbershops and hairstylists to reopen at 25 per cent capacity, after Manitobans lived through months of the strictest partial lockdown of the pandemic.