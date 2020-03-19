Domestic travellers should self-isolate for 14 days, Manitoba public health officials say

Manitobans travelling within Canada must now self-isolate for two weeks when they return home, public health officials say.

"I want to make it clear that this is not just a suggestion," chief provincial public health officer Dr. Brent Roussin said at the Monday morning news briefing about COVID-19 in Manitoba.

"We have this in place because the risk to Manitobans is real, since all of our cases have been imported from travel. We are appealing to people's civic duties."

Commercial truckers and people who live in border communities and travel in and out of the province for work are exempted, Roussin said.

Anybody returning from domestic travel who develops symptoms is asked to call Health Links regarding testing, he said.

The total number of COVID-19 cases in Manitoba remains at 20, after an additional case was found and another was ruled out, Roussin said.

The newest probable case is related to travel, he said.

More than 4,300 COVID-19 tests have been conducted so far in Manitoba. There have been no deaths from COVID-19 in the province.

The province's blood supply is in a better position than a week ago, Shared Health chief nursing officer Lanette Siragusa said, but O negative donors are still needed.

Health Links received nearly 2,400 calls on Sunday, and the average wait time was 33 minutes, Siragusa said.

An online screening tool has been viewed about 240,000 times since it launched last week, and received roughly 35,000 hits on Sunday alone, she said.

The province now has 11 testing sites for the coronavirus that causes COVID-19.