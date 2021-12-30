Most Manitobans will no longer get PCR COVID-19 tests to confirm rapid test results

Most Manitobans who screen positive for COVID-19 using a rapid antigen test will no longer be asked to return to receive a PCR test.

Dr. Jazz Atwal, the province's deputy chief public health officer, said the change will begin Wednesday for most Manitobans age five and up who have symptoms, as COVID-19 case numbers soar.

Officially, 1,790 new cases were reported in Manitoba on Wednesday, but Atwal estimates that for every positive test result the province records, there are between eight and 10 that haven't been recorded. When the Delta coronavirus variant was the dominant strain in the province, the ratio was more like one to four, he said.

"COVID-19 is there, it's out there. There's lots of cases out there and there's lots of cases we don't know about," he said at a Wednesday afternoon news conference.

However, the testing change is needed to preserve lab capacity, as the province deals with a backlog of over 6,000 swabs that haven't yet been tested, Atwal said.

People who test positive on a rapid test should assume they have the virus, isolate, inform their close contacts and follow all other necessary public health rules, Atwal said, but will not need to return to a testing site to have their results confirmed.

At this time, Manitoba only reports on COVID-19 cases detected or confirmed through PCR tests, meaning there's a skewed picture of just how many people have COVID-19.

Some Manitobans will still receive a PCR (polymerase chain reaction) test — which is more accurate than a rapid test — if they are symptomatic. That includes those who are hospitalized, people who are experiencing homelessness or are under-housed, and those who have travelled outside of Canada in the past 14 days.

Manitobans who test positive with a rapid antigen test are expected to isolate and inform their close contacts, but most won't need to return to a testing site for a PCR test. (Alexandre Silberman/CBC)

Atwal says people who present to testing sites with COVID-19 symptoms will be screened by health-care workers to determine whether they'll receive a PCR test or a rapid test.

"If someone doesn't qualify for a PCR test, which most people won't, they would be given a rapid test to take home and instructions will be given with that as well and what to do if the test is positive," he said.

Earlier on Wednesday, the federal government announced an additional 140 million rapid tests will be delivered to provinces and territories this month.

Atwal says he's not sure how many will be coming to Manitoba.

Manitoba needs plan to distribute tests: NDP

The leader of Manitoba's Opposition party says the shipment of rapid tests from Ottawa is welcome news.

But Wab Kinew says the province urgently needs to make a plan to distribute them quickly, fairly and as widely as possible.

"Given the backlog for test results, and the new shift to rapid tests, it's also important that the province releases modelling publicly so that Manitobans can make smart decisions and health care workers can prepare for hospitalizations," Kinew said in an emailed statement.

"Both those things will help us keep people safe and protect our health care system."