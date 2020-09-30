22nd death, 38 new cases of COVID-19 in Manitoba Saturday

Another person with COVID-19 in Manitoba has died, according to a provincial news release Saturday.

The death of the woman in her 80s brings the total number of deaths related to the illness caused by the novel coronavirus in the province to 22.

The woman was a previously announced COVID-19 case connected to an outbreak at the Parkview Place personal care home in Winnipeg. Her death is the third connected with that outbreak.

On Friday, public health officials announced a death of a man in his 70s who lived at the Edmonton Street care home.

There are 38 new cases of COVID-19 in the province as of Saturday, according to the press release.

There have now been three COVID-19-related deaths connected with an outbreak at Winnipeg's Parkview Place. (Jeff Stapleton/CBC)

Of those, 33 are in Winnipeg health region, three are in the Interlake-Eastern health region and two are in the Prairie Mountain Health region.

Two previously announced cases have been removed from the case totals, bringing the total number of cases in Manitoba to 2,108.

There are now 677 active cases in Manitoba, while 1,409 people have recovered from the illness.

Public health officials reported an outbreak has been declared at the St. Norbert Personal Care Home, on St. Pierre Street in the south Winnipeg neighbourhood.

That facility is moving to the red, or "critical," level of the province's colour-coded pandemic response system.

Public health officials also issued a new warning of a possible COVID-19 exposure in Winnipeg at the Shark Club, at 233 Hargrave St. on Sept. 26 between 10 p.m. and 11:30 p.m. The exposure was in a private room at the bar and grill, the province said.

The current five-day COVID-19 test positivity rate is 2.5 per cent, up from 2.3 per cent on Friday. The province also said 1,963 tests were completed were completed Friday.

