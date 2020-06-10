No new cases of COVID-19 in Manitoba for 5th day in a row

Manitoba has no new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, the province's fifth straight day without an additional case.

There are still eight active cases of the disease in the province, from a total of 300 cases identified in Manitoba since the pandemic began, the government's daily dashboard statistics say.

So far, 285 people have recovered from COVID-19 in Manitoba. Seven people have died.

No one is currently in hospital with COVID-19, the province says. The last time the province said a patient was in hospital with the illness was more than two weeks ago, on May 22.

The province hasn't announced a new case of COVID-19 since Friday, when two cases were announced in the Winnipeg health region. Those patients are both men, one in his 20s and the other in his 30s, provincial data says.

One of the patients is a truck driver who had travelled out of province, and the other is a close household contact of that person, Dr. Brent Roussin, chief provincial public health officer, said after those two cases were announced.

There were 641 lab tests performed on Tuesday, bringing the total number of tests performed since early February to 50,726.

Some changes to testing sites came into effect Wednesday.

The Manitoba Public Insurance Service Centre drive-thru in north Winnipeg at 1284 Main St. and the St. James-Assiniboia Centennial Pool and Fitness Centre will be open daily from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., while the Thunderbird House site will be open Monday to Saturday, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Locations at Sgt. Tommy Prince Place and the MPI Service Centre near Bison Drive permanently closed Tuesday.

