Have you had COVID-19? Help us understand how it affects you

In Manitoba, it started with one travel-related case back in mid-March.

Since then, more than 3,000 Manitobans have been diagnosed with COVID-19, with new cases announced daily.

CBC Manitoba wants to better understand how COVID-19 is affecting the health and lives of people who live here.

Your experience will help us know what stories and issues we should be covering, as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to change how we all live our lives. Please fill out our survey.