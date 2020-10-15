Skip to Main Content
Have you had COVID-19? Help us understand how it affects you
Fill out CBC Manitoba's survey on the symptoms and impact coronavirus had on your life

An employee screens people for COVID-19 at a Winnipeg drive-thru test site in this file photo from July. CBC Manitoba is asking Manitobans how the pandemic has affected their lives. (Trevor Brine/CBC)

In Manitoba, it started with one travel-related case back in mid-March.

Since then, more than 3,000 Manitobans have been diagnosed with COVID-19, with new cases announced daily.  

CBC Manitoba wants to better understand how COVID-19 is affecting the health and lives of people who live here. 

Your experience will help us know what stories and issues we should be covering, as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to change how we all live our lives. Please fill out our survey.

