Feds to send epidemiologists, lab techs and others to help COVID-19-ravaged Manitoba

The Canadian government is responding to Manitoba's urgent plea for help to battle COVID-19 and over-capacity intensive care units by deploying epidemiologists, laboratory technicians and increased testing capacity

The ministers of Public Safety and Emergency Preparedness, Health and National Defence confirmed in a news release on Monday that the federal government will provide a range of supports to Manitoba in response to a formal request for assistance the departments are anticipating from the province.

The Government of Canada will send health human resources, deploy medical staff through the Canadian Red Cross and provide support from the Canadian Armed Forces.

CBC News has reached out to those agencies for more information.

The Canadian Armed Forces are currently supporting vaccine rollouts in up to 23 First Nations communities in Manitoba until the end of June, but it's not clear if the province has requested their help beyond this mission.

The federal government is also preparing to send epidemiologists, public health workers, laboratory technicians and increased testing capacity from the Public Health Agency of Canada and Health Canada.

"Manitoba is appreciative of additional assistance, just as we were happy to assist other jurisdictions in times of need," a provincial spokesperson said.

Although the release says Canada is still waiting on a formal request for federal assistance, the spokesperson for the premier says that was done on Friday.

The province needs up to 50 critical care nurses and 20 respiratory therapists, as well as up to 50 contact tracers from Statistics Canada, Premier Brian Pallister said after talking with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Friday.

"This is going to be, we hope, a temporary thing and a short-term thing, but the sooner we get a little bit of backup help here the better," Pallister said at the time.

That same day, Shared Health's Chief Nursing Officer Lanette Siragusa mentioned in a press conference that any health-care workers sent to Manitoba would be stationed at three Winnipeg acute care facilities.

A spokesperson from the federal government says the precise details of the resources deployed will be worked out with the province in the coming days.