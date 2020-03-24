Manitoba health officials to give daily COVID-19 update at 11 a.m.

Manitoba public health officials will provide an update about COVID-19 in the province at a news conference at 11 a.m.

As of Monday, one new case was identified, but a case that was under investigation turned out to be a false positive, so the total number of confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases in Manitoba remains at 20.

No one is in hospital and there have been no deaths in Manitoba due to the virus.

Manitoba's chief public health officer Dr. Brent Roussin urged Manitobans returning from domestic travel as well as international trips to self-isolate for 14 days. All COVID-19 cases in the province are travel-related.

Commercial truckers, people who live in border communities and travel in and out of the province for work, and personal travel in border communities, including trips to the cottage, are all exceptions to the self-isolation.

