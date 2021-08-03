3 more deaths, 101 cases of COVID-19 reported in Manitoba over long weekend

There were 101 new cases of COVID-19 and three more deaths reported in Manitoba over the long weekend, a provincial news release said on Tuesday.

Of the new cases, 27 were reported on Saturday, 34 cases on Sunday, 18 cases on Monday and 22 cases on Tuesday.

Nearly half of the 101 cases — 49 — are in the Winnipeg health region. Twenty-four of them are in the Interlake-Eastern health region, 18 in the Southern Health region, seven in the Northern Health region and three in the Prairie Mountain Health region.

The deaths of two men in their 60s from the Winnipeg health region died were reported over the weekend — one linked to the alpha, or B.1.1.7 variant of concern, and the other to an unspecified variant. A man in his 80s from the Southern Health region also died after testing positive for an unspecified variant.

There are currently 528 active cases in the province.

Manitoba's five-day test-positivity rate is 2.6 per cent, up from 2.3 on Friday. The rate in Winnipeg also rose to 1.9 per cent from 1.4 per cent.

The latest numbers came shortly after the provincial government announced that capacity limits at many locations across the province and indoor mask requirements will be lifted on Saturday.

The province has scaled back its COVID-19 reporting and is only providing data on weekdays.

On Friday, the province reported 46 new COVID-19 cases and one death from the illness.